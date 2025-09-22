BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The XRP Dragon Pattern ✅ #FlashCrash & Liquidation Heatmaps 💥
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
2 followers
24 views • 23 hours ago

🔍 Today’s video dives deep into the XRP Dragon Pattern 🐉, along with the Elliott Wave 5-wave impulse to the upside that I’ve been discussing for quite some time. I’ll also break down the crypto heat maps, analyze the potential downside risks, and discuss what could happen if last night’s flash crash didn’t gather the liquidity that market makers were after.


This breakdown will help you better understand XRP’s current setup, the risks traders need to watch, and the opportunities that could emerge from these key technical levels.


Make sure to hit Like 👍, leave your thoughts in the comments, and subscribe for more in-depth crypto market analysis.


📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Overview of the XRP Dragon Pattern

- Analysis of the Elliott Wave 5-wave impulse structure to the upside

- Breakdown of the crypto heat maps and liquidity zones

- Discussion of the flash crash and its impact on market liquidity

- Potential downside risks if liquidity wasn’t sufficiently captured

- Key levels to watch for XRP in the short term


✅ Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts on Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Like a Falling Star” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.

Keywords
blockchaincryptotradingstocksmarket crashchartsdigitaldigital currencyxrpflash crash
Chapters

📍Timestamps:

0:00– Disclaimer / Music

0:19– Summary

1:04– XRP Dragon Pattern

6:15– XRP Liquidation Map

10:00– Potential Divergence

