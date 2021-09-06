© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Used As Cover For HUGE Child Sex Trafficking Operation!
Follow
0
Share
Report
460 views • September 06, 2021
The globalist communists will use COVID to lock you down, muzzle your kids and steal your freedoms. This we know.
Patrick Howley is now exposing how these tyrants and sick deranged satanists are using "health and safety" as a method to excuse complete incompetence and COVER UP A HUGE CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING OPERATION!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vm1t1x-covid-used-as-cover-for-huge-child-sex-trafficking-operation.html
Patrick Howley is now exposing how these tyrants and sick deranged satanists are using "health and safety" as a method to excuse complete incompetence and COVER UP A HUGE CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING OPERATION!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vm1t1x-covid-used-as-cover-for-huge-child-sex-trafficking-operation.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.