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GOD BLESSED AMERICA - why aren’t we defending the American dream?
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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75 views • August 16, 2022

https://danhappel.com/god-blessed-america-why-arent-we-defending-the-american-dream/
America was blessed as a land of almost unlimited opportunities, abundant natural resources, classically trained political thinkers and unshakable faith in God's Devine providence.

Although we had many obstacles to overcome, and encountered ideological demons of our own making along the way, the concepts of individual liberty and personal responsibility in a society living under common law was the glue that made America exceptional.

Love of family, church and ideals that allowed American exceptionalism to flourish for those willing to obey the laws, work hard, and accept responsibility for their own actions. 

Were there hiccups and miscarriages of justice along the way? Of course; as is the case wherever individuals are given control over others, but because of the uniquely American concept of three separate but equal branches of government and separation of power, good leaders were able to rein in the self serving and corrupt without uncurable damage to society.

That all began to change in a big way at the beginning of the 20th Century.  As the role of government was transformed by Progressive Socialist Presidents from protector to provider, a new administrative state emerged and blossomed.

Elected representative government and rule of law, meant to protect the rights of all under a uniform system of constitutionally codified laws was replaced with administrative rule making meant to serve only those in the highest positions of power.

A new type of imperial presidency gave rise to ever expanding tentacles of control delegated to a vast administrative state advancing the political agendas of individual presidents.

An ever growing bureaucracy of technocrats was put in place to circumvent the law making role of Congress and replace it with a fourth branch of unelected and unaccountable government controlled by the President.

Administrative rules with little or no constitutional authority replaced 95% of the power of a feckless Congress all too willing to abrogate their constitutional responsibilities to professional administrators and planners...

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american dreammark sutherlandconnecting the dotsdan happeljanuary 6david sumrallbloody hill
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