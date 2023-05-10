Bakhmut, engulfed in battles, is covered in Smoke - the Drone of the AF of Ukraine is trying to monitor the Situation at the Front
Fighting continues in the western part of the city, PMC fighters are pushing the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of the block of high-rise buildings turned into a fortress to the outskirts of the city.
