ALL AMERICANS NOW TRAPPED BY VAX STATUS

Dr. Jane Ruby Show





Jan 23, 2023





On today’s show Dr. Jane reveals the DOD/HHS plan to track you down by your injection status, including those who took the shots, realized this is mass genocide and don’t want any more; and the Deagel Forecast shows that, although the entire world has been subjected to medical tyranny, it is the United States that is the real target; did you know that pharma companies have violated federal laws for many years as a part of their normal business? This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26uhiq-live-7pm-americans-now-trapped-by-vax-status.html



