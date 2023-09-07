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Heaven or Heavens? A Ridiculously Thorough Examination of Genesis 1:1 | The Deep Things of God
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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14 views • September 07, 2023

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In the beginning God created the *heaven or the heavens* and the earth? Which is correct? What does the original language tell us?


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