Heaven or Heavens? A Ridiculously Thorough Examination of Genesis 1:1 | The Deep Things of God

(Links Below!)





In the beginning God created the *heaven or the heavens* and the earth? Which is correct? What does the original language tell us?





More on the tools I use soon!





The Complete Word Study Books: https://amzn.to/4646uDB





Interlinear Bible: https://amzn.to/45N7sEA





1611 KJV: https://amzn.to/3RcMAC2





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We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





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This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





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