© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Removed by YouTube - Doctor Speaks Truth!
Follow
4
Share
Report
594 views • August 11, 2021
We are in a titanic spiritual battle for all the marbles. The only sane way to do battle in a spiritual war is to get spiritually right with God, repent, turn from our own wicked ways, pray, and do battle. www.hudok.info
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.