🔥🔥Step Right Up! The Electoral Circus Has Come To Town. Tune In For Real Analysis You Won’t Hear ANYWHERE Else!🔥🔥

In the final days of the 2024 Selection Cycle it just seems like everyone has gone and lost their damn minds.



The weary American citizen is bracing for the onslaught of wild rhetoric, instability and chaos in politics and media as we approach Election Day which tragically feels more like Election Forever.



It’s all slightly Orwellian and the truth is that the crazy comes from BOTH the left and the right. Just like Eurasia battling Oceania forever and ever and ever there is always instability and NEVER peace. And this is lucrative for those plugged into the system.



I am here to tell you that MOST of the experts have absolutely NO idea what they are talking about. The ONLY honest analysis would be an admission that we have lost control of our institutions in a devastating way.



It’s time we finally take the White Pill … Our elections are completely fraudulent and democracy is dead, but the good news is that there ARE solutions. And LOTS of them!



They just aren’t in Washington, DC.



WATCH HERE ———>



https://rumble.com/v5lu8yf-step-right-up-the-electoral-circus-has-come-to-town.-real-analysis-you-wont.html



Shannon’s Top Headlines - Monday, November 4



WATCH - Trump transition chief Howard Lutnick says RFK Jr will NOT have a roll in HHS: https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1851960889986937244



WATCH - RFK Refutes Howard Lutnick: https://x.com/EndTribalism/status/1853227039613948220



Forget government, embrace community! Amish carpenters volunteer to rebuild in North Carolina: https://x.com/KellyLMcCarty/status/1852773094789935416



Why are we all here again? Alex Jones says the election will be stolen:

IbV0zl0dngWLKh2F.mp4



Fascinating story about inner workings of the Trump campaign:

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/11/trump-2024-campaign-lewandowski-conway/680456/



SJ Show Notes



LEARN about stopping Amendments 3 & 4 in Florida HERE:

https://rumble.com/v5kfv9x-live-exclusive-w-gov-desantis-election-warning-soros-backed-ballot-amendmen.html



Learn about stopping Proposition 1 in New York HERE:

https://x.com/BretWeinstein/status/1853191609640223160



Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote



