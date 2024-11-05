BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥🔥Step Right Up! The Electoral Circus Has Come To Town. Tune In For Real Analysis You Won’t Hear ANYWHERE Else!🔥🔥
The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!! This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy

In the final days of the 2024 Selection Cycle it just seems like everyone has gone and lost their damn minds.

The weary American citizen is bracing for the onslaught of wild rhetoric, instability and chaos in politics and media as we approach Election Day which tragically feels more like Election Forever.

It’s all slightly Orwellian and the truth is that the crazy comes from BOTH the left and the right. Just like Eurasia battling Oceania forever and ever and ever there is always instability and NEVER peace. And this is lucrative for those plugged into the system.

I am here to tell you that MOST of the experts have absolutely NO idea what they are talking about. The ONLY honest analysis would be an admission that we have lost control of our institutions in a devastating way.

It’s time we finally take the White Pill … Our elections are completely fraudulent and democracy is dead, but the good news is that there ARE solutions. And LOTS of them!

They just aren’t in Washington, DC.

WATCH HERE ———>

https://rumble.com/v5lu8yf-step-right-up-the-electoral-circus-has-come-to-town.-real-analysis-you-wont.html

Shannon’s Top Headlines - Monday, November 4

WATCH - Trump transition chief Howard Lutnick says RFK Jr will NOT have a roll in HHS: https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1851960889986937244

WATCH - RFK Refutes Howard Lutnick: https://x.com/EndTribalism/status/1853227039613948220

Forget government, embrace community! Amish carpenters volunteer to rebuild in North Carolina: https://x.com/KellyLMcCarty/status/1852773094789935416

Why are we all here again? Alex Jones says the election will be stolen:
IbV0zl0dngWLKh2F.mp4

Fascinating story about inner workings of the Trump campaign:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/11/trump-2024-campaign-lewandowski-conway/680456/

SJ Show Notes

LEARN about stopping Amendments 3 & 4 in Florida HERE:
https://rumble.com/v5kfv9x-live-exclusive-w-gov-desantis-election-warning-soros-backed-ballot-amendmen.html

Learn about stopping Proposition 1 in New York HERE:
https://x.com/BretWeinstein/status/1853191609640223160

Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:
www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote

Please Support Our Sponsors:

If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon's advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!
Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368
Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368
Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com

Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy

MUST Watch Movie - Beneath Sheep's Clothing takes the mask off of totalitarianism and explores what lies beneath the surface of seemingly innocent characters and narratives. Get it HERE at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie

The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!! This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy

