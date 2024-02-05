UN & U.S. Funding Border Invasion From Central America

Biologist Bret Weinstein recently traveled to Panama’s Darien Gap, where he discovered camps funded by the United States and the United Nations designed to help passing migrants reach the U.S. southern border. Weinstein also discovered a camp filled with Chinese migrants heading to the United States, who seemed hostile. Meanwhile, stateside, the establishment just released a 370-page monstrosity of a border bill that would allow thousands of migrants into the country.

Other topics included in today’s episode:

@ 6:30 | Are the Chinese coming here for bad or good reasons?

@ 13:40 | The U.N. is on the ground in the Darien Gap facilitating the invasion;

@ 14:55 | The $118 billion Senate border bill.

@ 21:43 | Should the United States strike Iran to prevent it from becoming a nuclear-armed nation?

@ 32:40 | John Birch Society researchers Christian Gomez and Peter Rykowski discuss “Secession or Nullification.”