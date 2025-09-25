BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRUMP REVERSAL: Ukraine can fight to WIN over Russia!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10095 followers
3
2 days ago

Danny criticizes Trump’s sudden policy shift on Ukraine, saying his shifting deadlines and contradictory statements show instability and undermine trust in U.S. leadership. Russia hasn’t reacted immediately but will take it seriously, seeing it as America abandoning diplomacy and effectively green-lighting unlimited Western support for Ukraine.

They argue Russia knows NATO cannot or will not fight a full-scale war, and if forced, Moscow would likely escalate, even with tactical nuclear weapons, especially against vulnerable regions like the Baltics or Poland. NATO’s forces there are weak, and Russia has the industrial capacity to sustain conflict while the West lags.

The speaker warns this pivot convinces Russia it has no partner for peace, only adversaries, which could fuel preparations for a larger NATO–Russia conflict. They question Trump’s rationality, suggesting this move damages his credibility and could spiral into dangerous miscalculations.

Finally, they note Trump dismissed his supposed relationship with Putin as meaningless, contradicting years of his own claims. This shows he never had a real deal with Moscow, since Russia’s conditions for peace have always been clear and unchanged. For Russia, Trump was at least someone to talk to—but now, even that may be gone.

------

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

trumpukrainereversal
