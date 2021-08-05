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Rothschild Patent Covid 19 Testing 2015 - 97 Patents - Many Chinese Covid Patents - Follow The Money
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99 views • August 05, 2021
A Government website PubChem shows the Covid has 97 patents. Testing Patent is dated back to 2015 held by David Rothchild.
You can verify this yourself at a government website called PubChem.com
You can verify this yourself at a government website called PubChem.com
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