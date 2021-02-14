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DROP & ROLL - How The 2020 Presidential Election Was Stolen From Donald John Trump
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130 views • February 14, 2021
Published by the Gateway Pundit, this short and simple video demonstration shows how the 2020 Presidential election was stolen from Trump and given to Biden. As they say, "The numbers don't lie"1
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Video Location: https://rumble.com/vb8ksn-drop-and-roll-how-the-2020-election-was-stolen-from-donald-trump.html
Gateway Pundit Rumble Video Channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheGatewayPundit
Article: http://americanconservatives.today/here-they-are-the-five-most-obvious-acts-of-fraud-in-the-2020-election-that-you-are-no-longer-allowed-to-discuss/
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Video Location: https://rumble.com/vb8ksn-drop-and-roll-how-the-2020-election-was-stolen-from-donald-trump.html
Gateway Pundit Rumble Video Channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheGatewayPundit
Article: http://americanconservatives.today/here-they-are-the-five-most-obvious-acts-of-fraud-in-the-2020-election-that-you-are-no-longer-allowed-to-discuss/
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