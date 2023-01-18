SEAN MORGAN REPORT | Exposing the WEF with Dr. Andrew Huff, Dr. Kirk Elliott, and Chris Paul | MSOM Ep. 662 https://rumble.com/v2612gm-exposing-the-wef-with-dr.-andrew-huff-dr.-kirk-elliott-and-chris-paul-msom-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12
In this episode of MSOM, Dr. Andrew Huff points the finger at a list of usual suspects with the recent attacks on US food facilities. Next, Dr. Kirk Elliott exposes the WEF and their anti-freedom agenda. Last, Chris Paul talks about rising authoritarianism worldwide.
Dr. Andrew Huff’s Book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Truth-about-Wuhan/Andrew-G-Huff/9781510773882
Chris Paul: https://imyourmoderator.substack.com/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
