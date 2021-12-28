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More Darkness, More Light - But GO! ...get the harvest
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66 views • December 28, 2021
Prophetic Word, received on December 28th 2021 around 1pm.
Unlike the plans of wicked people, God has a plan for good.
He said: go into the harvest and He will be with us with impossible signs and miracles following
Look no further for the harvest than to your neighbors.
Scripture to the word:
Revelation 18/ James 5:3
Matthew 10:9
Acts 3:6
John 4:35
Mark 10:21
Mark 16: 15-18
2 Corinthians 12:9
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-28-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-28-darkness-light-and-go/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Unlike the plans of wicked people, God has a plan for good.
He said: go into the harvest and He will be with us with impossible signs and miracles following
Look no further for the harvest than to your neighbors.
Scripture to the word:
Revelation 18/ James 5:3
Matthew 10:9
Acts 3:6
John 4:35
Mark 10:21
Mark 16: 15-18
2 Corinthians 12:9
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-28-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-28-darkness-light-and-go/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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