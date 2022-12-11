Releasing A Terrorist & Welcoming In More| Kristi Leigh's Daily Brief

The trade deal- giving up a “merchant of death” to bring back a
basketball player who's said they hate America is drawing some harsh
criticism.
The U.S. just freed a convicted terrorist while leaving our border wide
open for more to enter our country easily.
Plus Biden’s token non-binary energy official is caught - again-
allegedly stealing luggage.
And one Arizona representative is so fed up with both parties, she’s
going independent.
