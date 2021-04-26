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Vote Yes on Prop B - Save The City
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20 views • April 26, 2021
Attention Austinites - If you feel that your city has been taken over by the ever encroaching homeless encampments solving nothing to do with the homelessness in the city, then vote to reinstate the camping ban and force Austin's hand to properly handle the problem.
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
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