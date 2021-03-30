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Tea Time: A Tip for Keeping Your Home Clean
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51 views • March 30, 2021
It is Quite Simple! It really is!
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New Sale on our Swish and Swipe Package! Regular Price $40.89 Now only $19.95!
http://shop.flylady.net/p/%28SV-PACK%29
If you already have plenty of Purple Rags; Check out the Swisha and Vase Sale
http://shop.flylady.net/p/%28TBPACK%29
Use Coupon Code FUN2021 to save 25% on most items that are not already deeply discounted.
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady http://signup.flylady.net/ to receive our messages.
www.flylady.net
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