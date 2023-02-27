WAR, CIVIL WAR & THE AMERICAN MILITARY STATE - "COME OUT OF HER MY PEOPLE"

#AMERICA #RUSSIA #WARZONE

Today's word: War is coming to America, from a Russo-China alliance that's even now forming in the news. God will put it in nations' hearts that America's evil cannot continue; He will also bring justice for her many international victims. Civil war is coming, look at the media suggesting it already exactly as spoken in 2020. Yah said not less than 3 yrs of war but it can go longer if no repentance. MATURE THEMES, watch before letting minors watch. Those who know God are able to judge His words as JUST, and OPEN REBUKE OPENS THE DOOR TO REPENTANCE. Otherwise we will not repent but keep making excuses for why we are the "greatest". Sin can never be great, for God says any man (or people) who turn from a righteous past and begin to commit iniquity cannot live, their past righteousness shall not save them nor will He consider it. (Ezekiel 18:24-26)





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





I PRAY THIS VIDEO WILL CUT, BUT NOT CUT OFF. WHAT YAH CUTS, HE WILL BIND UP. If nobody says the raw truth then we will always, *always make another excuse and say "We will had to act that way, it was their aggression, it was them doing it, it was their fault." God is just, He is also justice. He can never let this little nation slap at Him forever. Truly, I spoke in Him. IT IS ENOUGH.





