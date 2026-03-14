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Arrival of an Iranian cluster submunition in the Israeli city of Lod
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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458 views • Yesterday

Arrival of an Iranian cluster submunition in the Israeli city of Lod.

On another video too short to post, shows:

Consequences of the arrival of another one in the city of Netanya.

Adding:

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that stronger strikes on the UAE will soon begin.

The attack on kish Island was carried out from the territory of our neighboring country (the UAE), and the Americans launched HIMARS missiles from there. We will definitely respond to these attacks and ensure that they do not affect densely populated areas. (c) Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Araghchi

Yesterday, the IRGC announced that UAE ports would become legitimate military targets and urged civilians to leave them as soon as possible.

Adding, description from X post:

The Mossad addresses the citizens of Iran in Persian: "Dear citizens of Iran, stay away from Basij gatherings. Everyone - whether in the street or in their homes - is a potential target"

Adding: 

❗️The Trump administration has rejected the efforts of Gulf countries to cease fire in the Middle East, Reuters reports, citing sources.

Oman, which served as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, tried several times to open a communication channel between the countries, but the White House made it clear that it was not interested in this.

Adding:

Another oil refinery in northern Iraq was attacked by drones, which caused a major fire. (video too short)

Adding from photos as described:  Fujairah, the UAE's oil infrastructure, attacked by Iranian drones.

Citibank's shares fell in price after Iran decided to invest a couple of "Shahids" in Citibank.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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