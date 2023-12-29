Video: Russian Forces Pray to Archangel Michael Before Crushing Ukrainians and Taking Chromovy - Kiev Massacre for Defeat

- The road to Chasiv Yar and further Slavysk-Kramatorsk was opened

December 1, 2023

I. The capture of Chromovy can be seen as the first step in the capture of Chasiv Yar and the surrounding area, as well as an advance towards Slavysk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka. In the area of Chasiv Yar, there are several heavily fortified Ukrainian districts. To capture the region, the Russians will have to commit large forces. The loss of Chromov (Artyomovsky) forces the Ukrainian Army to regroup its units in this sector of the front. Some of these units retreat to Chasiv Yar, while others try to hold the defense along the railway line south of Bogdanovka.

II. Kiev blames the generals for the defeat ... - They were harvested by the VDV

Ukrainian military experts and analysts close to Zelensky blame the military command for the loss of Chromovo. They stress that the defeat is due to "mistakes by the military administration" while the Ukrainian AGETHA V. Zaluzni did not escape their arrows for his choices in conducting military operations. Specifically, they report that "the generals did not ensure the transition from an offensive to a defensive operation, which results in the loss of territory where strong fortification lines should have been assigned only yesterday." But there is a second group - close to Zaluzny - which blames President Zelensky's office, saying that it was the Ukrainian president himself who called for the recapture of Bakhmut at all costs instead of focusing the army on "breaking the Russian defense in Zaporizhia ".

https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/sygklonistiko-vinteo-rosikes-dynameis-prosefchontai-ston-archangelo-michail-prin-syntripsoun-tous-oukranous-kai-katalavoun-tin-chromovi-sfagi-sto-kievo-gia-tin-itta/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Russian Soldiers Pray to Archangel Michael in Ukraine - Take Chromovy

1:25 Russian Soldiers pray before winning battle in Ukraine

:55 Explains the Cherubim (angels with 3-pairs of wings)

4:14 24 pictures at 8.20-seconds.

3 clips, 6:34.