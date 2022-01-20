EP 2779-6PM GOVERNMENT SNITCH: WALK AWAY FOUNDER SAVES HIMSELF & THROWS TRUMP SUPPORTERS INTO THE FIREY PIT 

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OMAHA, NE – Brandon Straka, the 45-year-old founder of the Walk Away Campaign, which when formed in 2018 was a means to urge Democrats to vote Republican, is reportedly getting a sentence recommendation of four months of house arrest with probation regarding his exploits on January 6th.
This relatively light sentence comes after reports circulated in December of 2021 that noted Straka was cooperating with investigators in a manner that could “impact the government’s sentencing recommendation.”
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19855
Special Guest: Dr. Bryan Ardis - CEO of ArdisLabs.com and America's Doctor, Dr. Ardis is the CEO of Ardis Labs and his 2 practices have helped thousands of patients from all over the world. In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-In-Law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time Dr Ardis has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans in many of our "institutes of health." He is a devout follower of Dr. Sherry Tenpenny and believes vaccines are making people sick and that Big Pharma is creating their future consumer base. He was the first doctor in America to blow the whistle on Remdesivir - the Non-FDA Approved drug that Dr. Fauci made a protocol in all hospitals in the United States. China used Vitamin C and showed around 4K deaths since January of 2020. America followed Fauci with Remdesivir and Ventilators and we had, according to the CDC over 500,000 deaths.. though that number is highly suspicious. https://ardislabs.com/
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