Lessons About Faith, Concealed and Revealed - "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" - Part 4

In this study we explore some key passages of scripture where lessons about faith and the hearing ear are conveyed using figurative language. As we give our attention to unveiling these figures of speech you'll discover the great value in the unveiling process! I believe that, if you're attentive, you'll become better able to contend with the mechanisms of concealing and revealing like figures of speech, parables, riddles and prophecies! I believe you will find yourself having more insight, greater faith and an ear that hears better, being able to hear more of the word of God and being better prepared to do it without hesitation!The study on TheOpenScroll.com:How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"