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Watch MEP Destroy Entire Covid Policy in 5 Minutes:'Time For Very Unpleasant Questions'
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796 views • May 14, 2022
European MEP Christine Anderson speaking at the Convid 19 Inquiry. She asks as to why there was no investigation into the safety of the vaccines as they have caused "23 times more deaths than all other vaccines combined in the last 20 years"
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