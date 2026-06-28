Pope Leo Does 6-7 Four Times. Skrilla, The Judgment Of The Living, Seventh Day Adventists & Dark Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pope appears to mimic ‘6-7’ gesture during Madrid visit. Pope Leo XIV surprised the crowd by mimicking the viral ‘six-seven’ hand gesture while riding the popemobile in Madrid on Saturday (6 June). Pope Leo Does 6-7 gesture wih a migrant in Tenerife.
Pope Leo arrived in Spain on Saturday for a week-long visit, his first to an EU country outside Italy, where he will inaugurate a new tower in Barcelona's famed Sagrada Familia basilica and meet migrants who braved dangerous Atlantic waters to reach Europe.
The first American head of the Catholic Church is expected to draw large crowds on the June 6-12 trip, which also includes stops in Madrid, Montserrat Monastery and the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the west coast of Africa.
The ‘6-7’, or ‘Six-Seven’ trend is an internet meme and phrase, often paired with an up-and-down weighing hand gesture.
#Pope
#67
#Skrilla
#JudgmentOfTheLiving
#SDA
#PopeLeo
#SundayRest
#SundayLaw
#Vatican
#CatholicChurch
#EndTimeProphecy
#SDA
#AdventistProphecy
#SDA
#Adventist
#DarkDay
#4thAngel
#PropheticDream
#SDAChurch
#SeventhDayAdventist
#ChurchAndState
#SeventhDayAdventist
#Sabbath
#4AngelsMessage
#SavingHealthMinistries "
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Zelle: 757-955-6871
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
David House 757-955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO Box 461
La Crosse, VA 23950