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Pope Leo Does 6-7 Four Times. Skrilla, The Judgment Of The Living, Seventh Day Adventists & Dark Day
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Pope appears to mimic ‘6-7’ gesture during Madrid visit. Pope Leo XIV surprised the crowd by mimicking the viral ‘six-seven’ hand gesture while riding the popemobile in Madrid on Saturday (6 June). Pope Leo Does 6-7 gesture wih a migrant in Tenerife.


Pope Leo arrived in Spain on Saturday for a week-long visit, his first to an EU country outside Italy, where he will inaugurate a new tower in Barcelona's famed Sagrada Familia basilica and meet migrants who braved dangerous Atlantic waters to reach Europe.


The first American head of the Catholic Church is expected to draw large crowds on the June 6-12 trip, which also includes stops in Madrid, Montserrat Monastery and the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the west coast of Africa.


The ‘6-7’, or ‘Six-Seven’ trend is an internet meme and phrase, often paired with an up-and-down weighing hand gesture.


#Pope

#67

#Skrilla

#JudgmentOfTheLiving

#SDA


#PopeLeo

#SundayRest

#SundayLaw

#Vatican

#CatholicChurch

#EndTimeProphecy

#SDA

#AdventistProphecy


#SDA


#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


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67church and statepope leojudgment of the livingsda sermonskrillapope leo 67skirilla 67pope leo madrid visitpope leo skirllaskrilla doot doot6-7 memepope leo 6-7skrilla 6-7six seven6-7 hand gesture
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