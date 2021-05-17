© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many Fishers: Inspiration For the 'Next Gene-ration' (Parody...?) [17.05.2021]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • May 17, 2021
Note: Satanic Predictive Programming Propogande ala mkultra exposed (again), if you have *eyes to see' what's going on in thsi 'upside' world we all live in. This 'video' cartoon was made for a 'promotion' piece for younger people.
Comments:
Mandi is being Transformed 1 hour ago
Boy just another reason to ignore anything from Disney they're a disgusting demonic entity.... I cannot wait for Jesus's soon return
Susan Havens 30 minutes ago
All the world's a stage
Bret Daniel 1 hour ago
“Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.” - Matthew 15:14
Sanja Simic 1 hour ago
these demons are sick...be prayed up brothers and sisters
Hopefully Devoted 1 hour ago
Me again. :/
Pray for discernment and put on the full armor of God. Are you ready? They have it all gamed out. This is the enemy's last hurrah, and we can expect persecution, perhaps even death. Get ready. Next up is in BG/s words "Some kind of certificate," but a paper cert won't be enough, it will be digital, and then it will be stored in you/on you. The churches have taught end times WRONG for decades. Expect the unexpected and TRUST GOD. Sorry to scream, but this is getting serious, and people seem very sluggish to understand.
Gabby L 12 minutes ago
Yes gill bates was already ahead on this before last March when this patent was granted so you know it was prepared well in advance of March 2020.
https://youtu.be/BZ60cU_CQs0
2,495 views•May 17, 2021
Many Fishers
15.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mP2p8T2p268
Pray always, God bless you all!
Orig link; IT'S VACCINATION DAY! (FROZEN PARODY) #shorts
MARK O'DEA - 126K subscribers - 1,559 views • May 16, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtCsQ49iA6Y&;t=0s
https://www.facebook.com/markodea8
---
Bookmark and/or sub to these other channels;
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
e-mail- kam weld at ya hoo dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Fader vor, du som er i himlene.
Helliget vorde dit navn, komme dit rige,
ske din vilje, som i himlen således også på jorden;
giv os i dag vort daglige brød,
og forlad os vor skyld, som også vi forlader vore skyldnere,
og led os ikke i fristelse, men fri os fra det onde.
Thi dit er riget og magten og æren i evighed!
Amen.
Comments:
Mandi is being Transformed 1 hour ago
Boy just another reason to ignore anything from Disney they're a disgusting demonic entity.... I cannot wait for Jesus's soon return
Susan Havens 30 minutes ago
All the world's a stage
Bret Daniel 1 hour ago
“Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.” - Matthew 15:14
Sanja Simic 1 hour ago
these demons are sick...be prayed up brothers and sisters
Hopefully Devoted 1 hour ago
Me again. :/
Pray for discernment and put on the full armor of God. Are you ready? They have it all gamed out. This is the enemy's last hurrah, and we can expect persecution, perhaps even death. Get ready. Next up is in BG/s words "Some kind of certificate," but a paper cert won't be enough, it will be digital, and then it will be stored in you/on you. The churches have taught end times WRONG for decades. Expect the unexpected and TRUST GOD. Sorry to scream, but this is getting serious, and people seem very sluggish to understand.
Gabby L 12 minutes ago
Yes gill bates was already ahead on this before last March when this patent was granted so you know it was prepared well in advance of March 2020.
https://youtu.be/BZ60cU_CQs0
2,495 views•May 17, 2021
Many Fishers
15.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mP2p8T2p268
Pray always, God bless you all!
Orig link; IT'S VACCINATION DAY! (FROZEN PARODY) #shorts
MARK O'DEA - 126K subscribers - 1,559 views • May 16, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtCsQ49iA6Y&;t=0s
https://www.facebook.com/markodea8
---
Bookmark and/or sub to these other channels;
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
e-mail- kam weld at ya hoo dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Fader vor, du som er i himlene.
Helliget vorde dit navn, komme dit rige,
ske din vilje, som i himlen således også på jorden;
giv os i dag vort daglige brød,
og forlad os vor skyld, som også vi forlader vore skyldnere,
og led os ikke i fristelse, men fri os fra det onde.
Thi dit er riget og magten og æren i evighed!
Amen.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.