Speculation over Joe Biden’s potential replacement at upcoming DNC

Sky News Washington Correspondent Annelise Nielsen says the Democratic National Convention may appoint someone else if Joe Biden decides to “step back”.
Low approval ratings for President Joe Biden have caused a stir within the Democratic Party over who could replace him in the upcoming election.
“This is the conversation that everyone is having ... it’s absolutely on the minds of Americans,” Ms Nielsen told Sky News host James Morrow.
“It gives the DNC more options to just ... take so and so, maybe a Gavin Newsom.
“This is where the DNC has some room to maneuver before the convention, in playing its superdelegates, or afterwards in simply appointing their preferred pick.”
