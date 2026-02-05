BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Medical Astrology: Working the Stars’ Imprint On Your Body
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 1 day ago

Medical Astrology: Working the Stars’ Imprint On Your Body

With Nurse Jennie Lowes, Co-Founder, The Barefoot Healers

https://www.thebarefoothealers.com/


Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

The long-standing connection between celestial movements and human health, observed across ancient civilizations, demonstrates the profound influence of cosmic rhythms on biological systems. Ancient Egyptians aligned medical treatments with lunar phases, using star charts like the heliacal rising of Sirius (Sopdet) to mark critical agricultural and healing cycles. Similarly, Babylonian and Greek scholars like Hippocrates and Galen emphasized planetary influences on organ functions, with Hippocrates asserting physicians must understand astrology to treat patients effectively. Chinese astrology further codified these relationships through the Five Phases (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, Water), linking planetary positions like Jupiter (Wood Star) to liver health and seasonal vitality. Modern research validates these principles, such as Vanderbilt University’s findings that birth seasons imprint lifelong behavioral and physiological traits—mirroring astrology’s foundational claim that planetary positions shape individuality.

Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.                                                                      Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH

Integrative practitioners like Nurse Jenny Lowes bridge these traditions, applying medical astrology to address chronic disease epidemics. The "Zodiac Man" diagrams of medieval Europe, which mapped zodiac signs to body systems, reflect Paracelsus’ belief that "stars heal by stars"—a concept supported by contemporary studies on lunar cycles affecting mollusk reproduction and metallic salt reactivity. BioAcoustic Biology research further confirms that cosmic frequencies influence cellular repair and pain modulation, aligning with Taoist alchemy’s emphasis on celestial energy (Original Shen) harmonizing with terrestrial physiology. While mainstream medicine dismisses such correlations, statistical analyses like Michel Gauquelin’s 10,000-case study and Dr. Eugen Jonas’ 97.7% accurate lunar-conception birth control method empirically validate astrological frameworks.

Keywords
astrologybiologyzodiac signsnurse jennie lowes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

Willow Tohi
Ancient spices can revolutionize modern medicine&#8217;s battle against chronic disease

Ancient spices can revolutionize modern medicine’s battle against chronic disease

Lance D Johnson
Banish boring water: How to turn plain water into a healing wellness drink

Banish boring water: How to turn plain water into a healing wellness drink

Cassie B.
GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Natural protein REELIN could repair leaky gut and alleviate depression

Study: Natural protein REELIN could repair leaky gut and alleviate depression

Ramon Tomey
The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy