BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Spirit Realm: Demons, Possessed Soldiers, Black Magic, and The End Times | FULL INTERVIEW
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5188 followers
Follow
15
Share
Report
1063 views • October 21, 2021
There are some really unsettling things happening behind the scenes. Most people have never heard anything like this before, you surely don't want to miss out!


I am releasing this interview in full for the first time in memory of the legend. Russ Dizdar passed away this week, he might be gone, but he will never be forgotten. Please share this, to keep his work alive during these dark times.
(Filmed in 2018 when i met Russ at HTW Dallas, TX.)



Thanks for watching!

God Bless you all!!!!


If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.

Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...

Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions

Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

Mike Adams
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside an unconventional philosophy of farm health

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside an unconventional philosophy of farm health

Belle Carter
The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

HRS Editors
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

Coco Somers
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy