AG Garland’s Full Remarks On A Biden Special Counsel Appointment | #BidenDocs

Merrick Garland Appoints Robert Hur as Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden’s Handling of Classified Documents
Merrick Garland: “I’m here today announce the appointment of Robert Hur as a special counsel Pursuant to Department of Justice regulations governing such matters.”
Source:
https://rumble.com/v254jd2-ag-garlands-full-remarks-on-a-biden-special-counsel.html
