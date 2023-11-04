Quo Vadis





Nov 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for November 3, 2023





Here is Our Lady's message to Gisella:





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your heart.





My children, I your Mother am still here with you to give you courage and comfort.





I ask you to pray for humanity that has already denied God, pray for priests because they praise the freedom of the doctrine of faith, do not be men of confusion because where confusion reigns there is no God.





Do not be men of war but of peace, be you my children, an example of true faith and be light in the darkness that descends.





By now the father of lies has entered families, the church and among those who pray. I ask you to be with the only truth which is God.





Do not let yourselves be led by the temptation of the world, pray for these times, do not be deaf or blind, look around you and convert, do not wait for the fire that will come from heaven and the destruction of the earth, convert now and say with courage and without fear, that God is near and be ready for the Warning that is near.





I leave you peace in your hearts and in your homes.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, amen.





Today someone will be healed in the name of Jesus





Our Lady gave a similar message to Gisella Cardia on July 14th, 2020:





Dear children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having listened to my call in your hearts.





My daughter, speak with the priests, so dear to my heart, and tell them: do not pass indifferently before Jesus in the Eucharist, protect the mystical Body, speak of the justice of God, speak of sin, explaining about not offending my Divine Son, and make sure that all live according to the commandments – only thus will there be salvation.





My children, you still have not really understood what it means to be ready for the times that will come: pray, confess, nourish yourselves with the Eucharist and help your brothers and sisters who are in confusion.





My children, show mercy through my Son who died for you and who will return in all his glory, sing hymns to the Lord and give thanks.





Children, I will send my angels to protect those of you who are Faithful to the Gospel.





Now I leave you with my holy blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen. Today graces will descend upon you.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1jMSdDoBEw