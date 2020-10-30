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PASTOR DANA'S WARNINGS FOR NOVEMBER! - CHAOS, ECONOMIC CRASH, THEN - TAKEOVER & DESTRUCTION!!!
originalpilgrim
originalpilgrim
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160 views • October 30, 2020
A terrible storm is fast-approaching, 'and sudden destruction will come upon .. US .. and Israel is on fire! Links are below:

Pastor Dana Coverstone's - PROPHETIC DREAM - BRACE YOURSELF - THE BLUE HATS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m47Y6Js1H6E

Pilgrim's Vision: A Coming Attack & The New Madrid Fault Line!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYjjQl1UZHw

Pastor Dana: WHERE IS YOUR ARMOR - IT IS COMING READY OR NOT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJpURVnCbo4

Pastor Dana Coverstone Dream - From Spirit to Flesh!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n30mbkuQBFA

Cabinet to vote on UAE peace agreement today:
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/cabinet-to-vote-on-uae-peace-agreement-today-645333

Netanyahu mulls international aid plea as fires force 1000's from homes:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-mulls-international-aid-plea-as-fires-force-thousands-from-their-homes/

Trump asks military to assess how quickly nuclear weapons could be pulled from storage and loaded onto bombers and submarines should arms control treaty with Russia expire in February 2021:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8783209/Trump-asks-military-quickly-nuclear-weapons-pulled-storage-amid-Russia-standoff.html

Expert warns divided U.S. becomes national security issue:
https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/expert-warns-divided-u-s-becomes-national-security-issue/

Should Jesus Tarry ..
https://www.oxfordag.org/messages/2016/1/7/should-jesus-tarry-1
`
Keywords
nwovisionsking of kingsjesus is comingprophetic dreamsyeshua hamashiachoriginalpilgrimnovember 2020your redemption is near
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