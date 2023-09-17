Create New Account
The golden trumpet will be blown on the day of the Feast of Trumpets!
Published on May 31, 2016 by My Shalom


Read what the Lord has revealed about the Feast of Trumpets which is also called Rosh Hashanah. On May 18th, 2016, the Lord God revealed that the golden trumpet will be blown on the day of the Feast of Trumpets. This is about the Rapture, however the year has not yet been revealed. It is not about when Yeshua HaMashiach, Jesus Christ, is coming, but about how your thoughts and your heart and relationship are with Him! Be Rapture ready every day: get yourself ready!

Scripture reference: Leviticus 23:2, Leviticus 23:24, 1 Thessalonians 4:16, Matthew 24:29 and 31


