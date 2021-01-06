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Lawyer Gregory Glaser in Viruswaarheid Zoom Live Q&A Tuesday
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14 views • January 06, 2021
Jeroen Pols with Greg Glaser, January 5, 2020
English starts at 3:45
Jeroen Pols interviews Greg attorney in California who is conducting a case against vaccinations
"Advocaat Gregory Glaser in Viruswaarheid Zoom Live Q&A Dinsdag"
Check out our new webshop for the best virus truth products and support the virus truth foundation in the fight against the COVID regime http://shop.spreadshirt.nl/viruswaarheid
Highlighted topics:
- Lawsuit against the PCR test to fly back to NL. After losing the lawsuit, they quickly amended the emergency law ministerial regulation to push it through again. Judgment will follow Monday (Dutch)
- Greg is in a lawsuit in America that can change everything in the world. They have shown that unvaccinated people are the healthiest people and that vaccines cause chronic disease
- Only 5% of the unvaccinated children have chronic diseases and 50% of the vaccinated children. That difference is so huge and causality has now been established beyond doubt. No diabetes was found in the unvaccinated group
- A petition has been made to the president against the segregation of unvaccinated people
Pharma is very afraid of this research. They themselves refuse to examine vaccinees compared to unvaccinated patients. Of course they know the outcome.
- So people who have been demonized all these years because they didn't want to get vaccinated were the ones who were right
- Is it possible to hold pharma responsible for the damage they caused?
- Everyone knows that the COVID vaccine is an experiment, but in fact, they all are
- We are going to file a lawsuit to delay the vaccination campaign until everything is known about the vaccine
- 95% of the unvaccinated people are healthy. We were born healthy and the immune system runs throughout your body. The vaccine affects your entire body.
- Many risks have not yet been investigated with the COVID vaccine. Isn't it reckless to sell such a vaccine for mass use?
- There is also a case against the PCR test in New York. This case challenges the PCR test on a scientific basis. The test can be influenced and you can use it in all directions and thus manipulate the population. We are not doing science properly
- Also in the USA they are pushing for mandatory tests and vaccinations. It's a big deal
- If the vaccine is there, they go from PCR test to antibody testing to show that the vaccine is working
Some questions highlighted:
-Is it true that 50% of the FDA's are funded by Pharma?
-Is the covid vaccine also part of your research?
- Is there a live stream for the trial? Yes, https://informedconsentdefense.org/
- Is it true that vaccines cause autism?
-Is pediatric cancer also due to vaccines? No cancer was found in unvaccinated people
-Is pharma researching the long-term effects of vaccines?
- Are you afraid of your safety?
Calls:
-Extra many demonstrate the next time. Companies just open up. Submit Wob requests. Send letters to GPs, hospitals and transport companies. If informed consent is not provided, they are all responsible
Agenda:
These are not organized by virus truth
-10 January 13: 00-17: 00 Marktplein Hilversum
-17 January 14: 00-16: 00 Museumplein Amsterdam (the Netherlands in resistance)
-23 January 13: 00-16: 00 Central station Nijmegen (yellow vests)
-6 February 14: 00-17: 00 Parking Mc Donald Geusselt Maastricht (yellow vests)
Enjoy watching!
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/2503800123255436/
❤️Sharing is Caring❤️
____________________
𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀
1. Subscribe to the 𝗡𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘄𝘀𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗳:
https://viruswaarheid.nl/nieuwsbrief/
2. Follow us on 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺:
https://t.me/viruswaanzin
3. Follow us on 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗡:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/viruswaarheid
4. Follow us on 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲:
https://www.youtube.com/Viruswaarheid-Liefde
5. Follow us on 𝗕𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗲:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DUjeufbqkEVU/
6. Follow us on 𝗟𝗯𝗿𝘆:
https://lbry.tv/@Viruswaarheid:7
7. Follow us on 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲:
https://brandnewtube.com/@Viruswaarheid
𝘓𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥𝘦 & Een𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘥 ❤️
English starts at 3:45
Jeroen Pols interviews Greg attorney in California who is conducting a case against vaccinations
"Advocaat Gregory Glaser in Viruswaarheid Zoom Live Q&A Dinsdag"
Check out our new webshop for the best virus truth products and support the virus truth foundation in the fight against the COVID regime http://shop.spreadshirt.nl/viruswaarheid
Highlighted topics:
- Lawsuit against the PCR test to fly back to NL. After losing the lawsuit, they quickly amended the emergency law ministerial regulation to push it through again. Judgment will follow Monday (Dutch)
- Greg is in a lawsuit in America that can change everything in the world. They have shown that unvaccinated people are the healthiest people and that vaccines cause chronic disease
- Only 5% of the unvaccinated children have chronic diseases and 50% of the vaccinated children. That difference is so huge and causality has now been established beyond doubt. No diabetes was found in the unvaccinated group
- A petition has been made to the president against the segregation of unvaccinated people
Pharma is very afraid of this research. They themselves refuse to examine vaccinees compared to unvaccinated patients. Of course they know the outcome.
- So people who have been demonized all these years because they didn't want to get vaccinated were the ones who were right
- Is it possible to hold pharma responsible for the damage they caused?
- Everyone knows that the COVID vaccine is an experiment, but in fact, they all are
- We are going to file a lawsuit to delay the vaccination campaign until everything is known about the vaccine
- 95% of the unvaccinated people are healthy. We were born healthy and the immune system runs throughout your body. The vaccine affects your entire body.
- Many risks have not yet been investigated with the COVID vaccine. Isn't it reckless to sell such a vaccine for mass use?
- There is also a case against the PCR test in New York. This case challenges the PCR test on a scientific basis. The test can be influenced and you can use it in all directions and thus manipulate the population. We are not doing science properly
- Also in the USA they are pushing for mandatory tests and vaccinations. It's a big deal
- If the vaccine is there, they go from PCR test to antibody testing to show that the vaccine is working
Some questions highlighted:
-Is it true that 50% of the FDA's are funded by Pharma?
-Is the covid vaccine also part of your research?
- Is there a live stream for the trial? Yes, https://informedconsentdefense.org/
- Is it true that vaccines cause autism?
-Is pediatric cancer also due to vaccines? No cancer was found in unvaccinated people
-Is pharma researching the long-term effects of vaccines?
- Are you afraid of your safety?
Calls:
-Extra many demonstrate the next time. Companies just open up. Submit Wob requests. Send letters to GPs, hospitals and transport companies. If informed consent is not provided, they are all responsible
Agenda:
These are not organized by virus truth
-10 January 13: 00-17: 00 Marktplein Hilversum
-17 January 14: 00-16: 00 Museumplein Amsterdam (the Netherlands in resistance)
-23 January 13: 00-16: 00 Central station Nijmegen (yellow vests)
-6 February 14: 00-17: 00 Parking Mc Donald Geusselt Maastricht (yellow vests)
Enjoy watching!
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/2503800123255436/
❤️Sharing is Caring❤️
____________________
𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀
1. Subscribe to the 𝗡𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘄𝘀𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗳:
https://viruswaarheid.nl/nieuwsbrief/
2. Follow us on 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺:
https://t.me/viruswaanzin
3. Follow us on 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗡:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/viruswaarheid
4. Follow us on 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲:
https://www.youtube.com/Viruswaarheid-Liefde
5. Follow us on 𝗕𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗲:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DUjeufbqkEVU/
6. Follow us on 𝗟𝗯𝗿𝘆:
https://lbry.tv/@Viruswaarheid:7
7. Follow us on 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲:
https://brandnewtube.com/@Viruswaarheid
𝘓𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥𝘦 & Een𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘥 ❤️
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