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Death Sentence: Man Denied Medical Care After Questioning Science Of Masks
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230 views • October 16, 2021
Joe Dan Gorman of "Intellectual Froglegs" joins Kristi to break down his shocking experience with the medical system as they denied him medical care for his heart because he dared to ask about the science behind wearing masks.
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