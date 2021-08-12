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COVID shows we need Sanctuaries For Medical Freedom! With Bretigne Shaffer
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51 views • August 12, 2021
COVID shows we need Sanctuaries For Medical Freedom! With Bretigne Shaffer
Mothers forced to give birth in masks; family members prevented from being with loved ones in hospitals; increased efforts to force vaccines on those who don't want them. State infringement of our rights in the realm of medicine and healthcare is nothing new. The time is ripe now for some practical solutions, and Bretigne Shaffer has some ideas, based on common law and the tradition of nullification of laws that violate our rights.
Ms. Shaffer is the author of "Annabel Pickering and the Sky Pirates" and "Urban Yogini: A Superhero Who Can't Use Violence"
www.bretigne.com
Mothers forced to give birth in masks; family members prevented from being with loved ones in hospitals; increased efforts to force vaccines on those who don't want them. State infringement of our rights in the realm of medicine and healthcare is nothing new. The time is ripe now for some practical solutions, and Bretigne Shaffer has some ideas, based on common law and the tradition of nullification of laws that violate our rights.
Ms. Shaffer is the author of "Annabel Pickering and the Sky Pirates" and "Urban Yogini: A Superhero Who Can't Use Violence"
www.bretigne.com
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