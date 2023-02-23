Create New Account
PRAY FOR OHIO - Day 2
Coach Dave LIVE
Published 19 hours ago |

JOIN US ONLINE https://coachdavelive.com


Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday nights – February 21-23, 2023
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Praying for a healing of the water and environment in Ohio and surrounding states due to the train derailment and toxic spill and burning of the chemicals released into the air and water.
Praying in the gap for repentance and forgiveness for the state of Ohio and the land.
Praying for the Spirit of the Lord, wisdom, understanding counsel, knowledge and the fear of the Lord.

Something in the water: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmLFCqjdgaI

Romans 8: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+8&version=KJV

2 Kings 2: \https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+kings+2&version=KJV

Psalms 149: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalms+149%5C&version=KJV

Ephesians 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians+6&version=niv

Psalms 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalms+23&version=KJV

Psalms 69: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalms+69&version=KJV

Leviticus 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=leviticus+2&version=KJV

Numbers 18: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=numbers+18&version=KJV

2 Chronicles 13   :https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+chron+13&version=KJV

Liberty Action Network: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/healing-of-the-water/

Alan Jackson How Great Thou Art: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-m_6KN5ISA

Hebrews 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews+4&version=KJV

Hebrews 5:https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews+5&version=KJV

Mark 16: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=mark+16&version=KJV

1 Thessalonians 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+thes+1&version=KJV

Isaiah 54: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah+54&version=KJV

Matthew 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+11&version=KJV

1 John 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+john+4&version=KJV

Deuteronomy 32: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Deuteronomy+32&version=KJV

Isaiah 43: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah+43&version=KJV

Psalms 93: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+93&version=KJV

Revelations 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev+11&version=KJV

Battle Hymn of the Republic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56SJx1nHOkg

