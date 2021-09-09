Dr. Zelenko: COVID Prevention Advice for Healthy People

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9/2/2021 Dr. Zelenko introduced replacement from low-risk prophylaxis over the counter quercetin and EGCG in case that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are unavailable in some places, and he also recommended symptomatic care and low risk prophylaxis for people of lower risk category.