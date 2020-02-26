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CORONAVIRUS con Iván Martínez y Luis Palacios - TERTULIA
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288 views • February 26, 2020
Los Coronavirus son una familia de virus que se descubrió en la década de los 60 pero cuyo origen es todavía desconocido. Sus diferentes tipos provocan diferentes enfermedades, desde un resfriado hasta un síndrome respiratorio grave (una forma grave de neumonía). Hoy daremos información de investigación de que hay detrás de todo esto.
DEL 1 AL 11 DE JULIO DEL 2020 – VIAJE A GUATEMALA Y ( HONDURAS) CON LUIS PALACIOS, YOLANDA SORIA, IVÁN MARTÍNEZ Y DIEGO MUÑOZ. RUTA ARQUEOLÓGICA MAYA
http://bit.ly/3aj8Y4R
https://www.lacajadepandora.eu/2020/01/del-1-al-11-de-julio-del-2020-viaje-a-guatemala-y-honduras-con-luis-palacios-yolanda-soria-ivan-martinez-y-diego-munoz-ruta-arqueologica-maya/
INFORMACIÓN Y RESERVAS EN VIAJES ALADINO
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Móvil: +34 626 41 89 97
https://www.viajesaladino.com
#LuisPalacios, #DiegoMuñoz, #IvánMartínez, #AulasPandora, #LaCajadePandoraVídeo, #DescifrandolaMatrix, #ViajesPandora,
LISTADO CON TODOS LOS VÍDEOS EN YOUTUBE:
VIAJE EGIPTO 2019 - YOLANDA SORIA, LUIS PALACIOS, DIEGO MUÑOZ Y IVAN MARTINEZ
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWWUD1I_Hje9ZkZZKqC9CFNkCEhH_if_F
TURQUIA VIAJE 2018 - YOLANDA SORIA, LUIS PALACIOS, DIEGO MUÑOZ Y IVAN MARTINEZ
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWWUD1I_Hje_WU5zfd6FGkI5P-8_SIS9r
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Temas Claves, Luis Palacios, La Caja de Pandora, Aulas Pandora, Viajes Pandora, Diego Muñoz, Hijos del Sol, Iván Martínez, Gran misterio, coronavirus, Los Coronavirus, virus, virus de origen desconocido, diferentes enfermedades, resfriado, síndrome respiratorio grave, neumonía, ¿qué hay detrás de todo esto?, ¿nos quieren meter miedo?, Virus asesinos, ¿que sabemos sobre el coronavirus?
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AVISO LEGAL:
La Caja de Pandora Producciones S.L. no se hace responsable de las opiniones de las personas que aparecen en los videos y artículos publicados en nuestros canales de video, audio, webs y redes sociales y que en todo momento las expresarán de forma individual y en caso alguno representando la opinión de La Caja de Pandora Producciones S.L.
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DEL 1 AL 11 DE JULIO DEL 2020 – VIAJE A GUATEMALA Y ( HONDURAS) CON LUIS PALACIOS, YOLANDA SORIA, IVÁN MARTÍNEZ Y DIEGO MUÑOZ. RUTA ARQUEOLÓGICA MAYA
http://bit.ly/3aj8Y4R
https://www.lacajadepandora.eu/2020/01/del-1-al-11-de-julio-del-2020-viaje-a-guatemala-y-honduras-con-luis-palacios-yolanda-soria-ivan-martinez-y-diego-munoz-ruta-arqueologica-maya/
INFORMACIÓN Y RESERVAS EN VIAJES ALADINO
[email protected]
Móvil: +34 626 41 89 97
https://www.viajesaladino.com
#LuisPalacios, #DiegoMuñoz, #IvánMartínez, #AulasPandora, #LaCajadePandoraVídeo, #DescifrandolaMatrix, #ViajesPandora,
LISTADO CON TODOS LOS VÍDEOS EN YOUTUBE:
VIAJE EGIPTO 2019 - YOLANDA SORIA, LUIS PALACIOS, DIEGO MUÑOZ Y IVAN MARTINEZ
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWWUD1I_Hje9ZkZZKqC9CFNkCEhH_if_F
TURQUIA VIAJE 2018 - YOLANDA SORIA, LUIS PALACIOS, DIEGO MUÑOZ Y IVAN MARTINEZ
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWWUD1I_Hje_WU5zfd6FGkI5P-8_SIS9r
-----------------------
Temas Claves, Luis Palacios, La Caja de Pandora, Aulas Pandora, Viajes Pandora, Diego Muñoz, Hijos del Sol, Iván Martínez, Gran misterio, coronavirus, Los Coronavirus, virus, virus de origen desconocido, diferentes enfermedades, resfriado, síndrome respiratorio grave, neumonía, ¿qué hay detrás de todo esto?, ¿nos quieren meter miedo?, Virus asesinos, ¿que sabemos sobre el coronavirus?
*********************************************************
Suscríbete a nuestra newsletter: http://bit.ly/33seSw0
Haz clic en este enlace para unirte al grupo de Telegram de LA CAJA DE PANDORA: https://t.me/joinchat/PIOGBBRSxnZkcVapcNRoNQ
*********************************************************
AVISO LEGAL:
La Caja de Pandora Producciones S.L. no se hace responsable de las opiniones de las personas que aparecen en los videos y artículos publicados en nuestros canales de video, audio, webs y redes sociales y que en todo momento las expresarán de forma individual y en caso alguno representando la opinión de La Caja de Pandora Producciones S.L.
*********************************************************
PRODUCTOS MERCHANDISING OFICIAL
( Camisetas, tazas, cojines y mucho más... )
https://teespring.com/es/new-la-caja-de-pandora
*********************************************************
CALENDARIO DE PROGRAMAS EN DIRECTO
https://calendar.google.com/calendar?cid=Y2FqYXBhbmRvcmExQGdtYWlsLmNvbQ
*********************************************************
Si te ha gustado el vídeo haz un "me gusta" y compártelo
CONTRIBUYE CON SUBTÍTULOS AQUÍ: http://www.youtube.com/timedtext_cs_panel?c=UCXV8HmDQt2akopxAQQt3oeg&tab=2
Suscríbete a nuestro canal de youtube: http://www.youtube.com/lascajasdepandora
WEB DE FORMACIÓN:
http://www.aulaspandora.com
Visita nuestra web y apúntate a la lista de correo
OTRAS WEBS:
http://www.lacajadepandora.eu
*********************************************************
Si quieres colaborar con nosotros aceptamos donaciones, cualquier importe es bienvenido, muchas gracias.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
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