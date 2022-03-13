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It's Always Russia?
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60 views • March 13, 2022
Putin-flation?
* [Bidan] put oil workers out of business.
* He’s making it harder for them to work.
* Billions worth of U.S. barrels of oil remain untapped.
* Inflation in America is officially out of control, hitting all-time highs.
* What’s the plan — and when is this going to end?
* Joe says there is nothing he can do for us.
* He can do a lot for Ukraine; a lot for Hunter; but nothing for us.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 March 2022
* [Bidan] put oil workers out of business.
* He’s making it harder for them to work.
* Billions worth of U.S. barrels of oil remain untapped.
* Inflation in America is officially out of control, hitting all-time highs.
* What’s the plan — and when is this going to end?
* Joe says there is nothing he can do for us.
* He can do a lot for Ukraine; a lot for Hunter; but nothing for us.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 March 2022
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