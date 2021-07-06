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Barack Obama Speaks Of Controlling From Behind The Scenes... An Interesting Comment Or Did He Reveal His Plans?
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1147 views • July 06, 2021
This is a video clip of Barack Obama being interviewed by Stephen Colbert. Obama makes an interesting comment which is supposedly his joking around with the idea of having a special arrangement of control or giving guidance to a front man or front woman via a wireless earpiece... hmmm. This does sound rather interesting indeed. Isn't it interesting that at times Joe Biden seemed to be listening to something in his ear. Perhaps Obama was not joking after all and he also actually did say he would be fine with it. What do you think?
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