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HANDS OFF OUR CHILDREN - DO NOT DO NOT FORESAKE THEM!?
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12 views • January 19, 2022
HANDS OFF OUR CHILDREN BY JOYDAH MAE (JOYDAHMAE.COM)
This music affected me so much in my heart that I cleaned it up, Sharpened and color correct it and then added enhancements.
Defend & Save Our Children From Future Tyranny
mirrored from YouScrewed/ThemTube
Save Our Dear Children. DO NOT DO NOT FORESAKE THEM!?
ADRENOCHROME – THE HARVEST - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyfqqqellQvm/
WWG1WGA
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
This music affected me so much in my heart that I cleaned it up, Sharpened and color correct it and then added enhancements.
Defend & Save Our Children From Future Tyranny
mirrored from YouScrewed/ThemTube
Save Our Dear Children. DO NOT DO NOT FORESAKE THEM!?
ADRENOCHROME – THE HARVEST - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyfqqqellQvm/
WWG1WGA
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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