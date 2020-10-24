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The Heat China's response to COVID 19
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23 views • October 24, 2020
As a guest on The Heat panel discussion on CGTN (China Global TV Network, Washington DC) on Oct. 14th to discuss Covid-19. In this 30-min program, I pointed out that the ”vaccine only“ strategy to Covid-19 is incomplete and we probably will be disappointed. Flu vaccines are one of the most common vaccines. A large review of clinical trials of flu vaccines on healthy adults shows that the flu vaccine is only marginally effective (https://www.cochrane.org/CD001269/ARI...). Moreover, at least 12000 mutations have been found on Covid-19 virus (https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...). On top of all these, there seems to be a great proportion of Americans who may not be willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine. We need a better and more inclusive Covid-19 strategy. We need to be prepared that Covid-19 vaccines may not be as “miraculous” as being touted. We need to incorporate preventive medical strategy as I described in Protected Population Immunity to include Vit C, D3, Magnesium, zinc and quercetin etc.
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