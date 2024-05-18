Create New Account
Dr. David Reagan Decodes the MIDDLE EAST CRISIS - EXCELLENT
What exactly is going on between Israel and Hamas from a biblical perspective? Find out with Dr. David Reagan as he preaches at Brookhaven Church in McKinney, Texas!


Israel as Proof of God’s Existence: Israel in Bible Prophecy - https://christinprophecy.org/articles...

The Land of Israel: To whom does it belong? - https://christinprophecy.org/articles...

The Jews in End Time Bible Prophecy - https://christinprophecy.org/articles...


liestruthisraelmiddle eastgazapalesteindavid reagan

