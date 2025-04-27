BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WORLD PIRATE RADIO NEWS™ 📻⛵🦜🏴‍☠ (SHOW NO. 315)
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 7 days ago

Tuesday, April 22th, 2025

World Pirate Radio News™ (Show No.315)

Classic EASTER BACON --- and MORE!

https://dlive.tv/WPRPN

https://homenetwork.tv/

https://t.me/pirateradiopodcasts

https://www.facebook.com/Japhy32/


INTRO ONLY (due to their CENSORSHIP)

https://www.youtube.com/@PirateRadioPodcasts/streams


8PM PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja

11PM EST - New York, Toronto, Miami

(Wed NOON Tokyo & Seoul)

Check your LOCAL listings!

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/


Dropping Anchor in Port for Lusty Tales of Adventure:

Welcome everyone, 2 Arrrrrrrr - 315th official installment of "WORLD PIRATE RADIO NEWS™", & 2025 Mid-week MUCK-AROUND!

CALL IN via SKYPE ID = Captain Sinclair ([email protected])

https://chat.minds.com/#/room/#pirateradio:minds.com


The MOST HIGHLY CENSORED English internet live-stream, via South Korea.

TOO DANGEROUS for YOU-TUBE, & GAB.

Multiple accounts mysteriously suspended via DISCORD, "X", & TWITCH.

Shows (periodically) BLOCKED via Fakebook ..…

What could “THEY” really be so AFRAID of ?????

https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/49508485-trudeaus-climate-change?store_id=2828658


Topics 2 include: Anything via our planet’s Apocalyptic political, & current-event landscape.

From 5th Generational, & WWZ, to BIG TECH's "unchecked" censorship, rampant de-platforming, & anti FREE-SPEECH dirty tricks. Nor will we forget BIG MEDIA's blanket cover-up and suppression of the unvarnished TRUTH, Canada's FREEDOM Convoy, “LOCKSTEP” eugenics, COVID 1984, the Great Reset, CANADIAN BACON, PYRAMID POWER, & "Operation DARK WINTER".


WPRPN™ PAYPAL - [email protected]

https://www.patreon.com/WPRPN

https://www.subscribestar.com/wprpn

https://galactecfire.com/pirate/

https://teespring.com/stores/wprpn


https://www.wprpn.com/pirate-news


Guests, co-hosts, & commentators:

“Peg Leg” Vinny (from Brooklyn)

https://www.minds.com/gmno


PHOENIX, Arizona (USA)

Sonia Galactec

https://x.com/GalactecFire


https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1761334587071406080?referrer=PirateRadioNetwork


https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=29203396735972722


https://duckduckgo.com/?q=OWNING+the+WEATHER+by+2025+-+Weather+as+a+Force+Multiplier

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=world+weather+warfare+treaty+1976


https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+kalergi+plan

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+hannibal+directive+protocol


https://duckduckgo.com/?q=charles+lieber+covid+patent+nanotube+wify+5g+delivery+system


https://www.minds.com/PirateRadioNetwork

https://www.wprpn.com/blog/japhys-man-cave/


https://mindsgaming.glitch.me/groups/pirate


https://www.reddit.com/user/WPRPN


Remember 2 SUPPORT the show, and drop by our sponsors today!

https://www.reddragonherbs.net/

https://www.cannasense.com/ref/5813/?campaign=WPRPN™


Be sure to check out Arrrrrrrrr ..... regular weekly FEATURE show, the SAME time, EACH and EVERY Friday Night (Saturday afternoons in Asia).

CURRENT ARCHIVES:

https://rumble.com/user/WPRPN

https://odysee.com/$/search?q=wprpn

https://old.bitchute.com/channel/pirateradiopodcasts/

https://www.youtube.com/@PirateRadioPodcasts/streams


N.B. According to US Code 17 107 ~ Content involving criticism, COMMENTARY, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, or research, is NOT an “infringement” of copyright.

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0

#WPRPN #technoKRAKEN #EASTER #Apocalypse #tariffs


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/gQsxydE1dj2j/

Keywords
wprpnjaphy rydervfbmulti pronged offensivesonia galatecresurrection day 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy