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River of life and River of Death; Your blessings and My blessings
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55 views • December 05, 2021
Prophetic word, received on December the 3rd 2021 around 6pm during Erev Shabat worship.
This word is actually mostly a spiritual vision, therefore the wording can be a bit weak as I had to describe it the best I am able to.
It is very metaphorical and there are a bunch of variables, with the possibility of a interpretation on different simultaneous levels.
Ask the Holy Spirit to lead and guide you through this prophecy.
Referring Scripture to that word:
Matthew 7:13-14
John 14:6
Matthew 13:3-9; Mark 4: 3-8/13-20
Matthew 4:19; Mark 1:17
Isaiah 55:9
Romans 14:11; Philippians 2:10
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-03-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-03-two-rivers-death-and-life/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
This word is actually mostly a spiritual vision, therefore the wording can be a bit weak as I had to describe it the best I am able to.
It is very metaphorical and there are a bunch of variables, with the possibility of a interpretation on different simultaneous levels.
Ask the Holy Spirit to lead and guide you through this prophecy.
Referring Scripture to that word:
Matthew 7:13-14
John 14:6
Matthew 13:3-9; Mark 4: 3-8/13-20
Matthew 4:19; Mark 1:17
Isaiah 55:9
Romans 14:11; Philippians 2:10
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-03-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-03-two-rivers-death-and-life/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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