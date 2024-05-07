VIVA: 10th Time's the Charm! Judge Merchan Finds Trump Guilty of Contempt!

Judge Juan Merchan Finds Trump GUILTY of Contempt a 10th TIME! Viva Frei Trump Trial Recap Day 12. 10th Time's the Charm! Judge Merchan Finds Trump Guilty of Contempt! 3 Minute Breakdown!
