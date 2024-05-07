Create New Account
VIVA: 10th Time's the Charm! Judge Merchan Finds Trump Guilty of Contempt!
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

Judge Juan Merchan Finds Trump GUILTY of Contempt a 10th TIME! Viva Frei Trump Trial Recap Day 12.  10th Time's the Charm! Judge Merchan Finds Trump Guilty of Contempt! 3 Minute Breakdown! 

election interferencejudicial corruptiondonald trump trialviva frei vlawg

