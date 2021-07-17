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[French Audio] A French nurse calls for mobilization and national union against the health pass
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200 views • July 17, 2021
en - A French nurse calls for mobilization and national union against the health pass
fr - Une infirmière française appelle à la mobilisation et à l'union nationale contre le pass sanitaire
es - Una enfermera francesa pide movilización y unión nacional contra el pase de salud
fr - Une infirmière française appelle à la mobilisation et à l'union nationale contre le pass sanitaire
es - Una enfermera francesa pide movilización y unión nacional contra el pase de salud
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