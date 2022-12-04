Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 3, 2022, # 382 ( Dane Wigington )

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...

What happened to autumn? From hot to flash freeze, welcome to weather warfare. "Officials fear complete doomsday scenario for drought stricken Colorado River", the same is happening all over the world and this is just the beginning. Moisture that does flow across the Western US is being seeded with chemical ice nucleation elements that reduce precipitation even further. This process creates a cold dense atmospheric air layer that sinks to Earth's surface, temporarily lowering temperatures and often producing frozen forms of precipitation. What is the true cost of the engineered winter scenarios? Have climate engineering operations completely contaminated our snow? Has our air become completely contaminated from the climate engineering fallout? Who is funding the climate engineering Manhattan Project being carried out in our skies? What will be our collective fate if climate intervention operations are allowed to continue?

