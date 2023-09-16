Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
World Changing event - Clif High & Dick Allgire
channel image
High Hopes
2776 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
314 views
Published 16 hours ago

Clif High


Sep 16, 2023


Shit hitting the fan?

Dick Allgire of FutureForecastingGroup.com (best in the world of the 'free range' RV'ers) chats with me about data & old men freaking out...


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZQHzh8TTLQcn

Keywords
shtfdatadecemberaprilclif highold menfreaking outdick allgirefuture forecasting groupfree range rvworld changing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket