How To Have Peace-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN21 2024

The word 'peace' appears exactly 429 times in your King James Bible, the first time it's ever mentioned is when God was prophesying over Abraham in Genesis 15. We would do well to take note of that as Paul says in Galatians 3:29 that the born again believer is the 'seed of Abraham'. When you read through both Testaments, peace becomes an elusive commodity all the way up to the false peace under Antichrist. But did you know that real, true and lasting peace is one of the attributes of Jesus? He's called the King of Peace, and this world will not know peace until the Second Advent. But for those of us who are saved and in the Body of Christ, we can have that peace right here and right now. Do you have it?



